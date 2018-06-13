2020 WR Fleming pulls the trigger on Canes commit
Miami Southridge High School Class of 2020 WR Marcus Fleming told CaneSport that he thought about committing to Miami 11 days ago when he was offered by receivers coach Ron Dugans after an impressive showing at the Mark Richt camp. But that day he decided to "wait it out."
The wait is over.
Fleming committed to Miami Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.
"I visited the campus today, talked to Coach Richt and Coach Dugans and the other coaches," Fleming said. "I went around the school and it was amazing.
"I knew I was going to Miami when I was offered. I just didn't tell anybody. I wanted to talk to my mom and my coaches. Then I told Coach Richt today I was committing.. He was happy to have me."
Fleming chose Miami over Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, NC State and Louisville. When he arrives on campus in two years, he will give Miami another speedy South Florida receiver.
"I will still take visits but I am 110% committed with the University of Miami," Fleming said. "I just have that feeling. It's home. My parents can come to the games, they don't have to travel. It helped that I have friends there already. It feels like family to me."
Fleming said that now his focus will be on academics and using his status as a Miami commit to be a team leader at Southridge.
"I want to focus on keeping my grades up and start thinking about what I am going to major in when I get there.," Fleming said. "I have to attack the weight room more and be more of a leader and work on my craft.
"It's going to be a long wait. But this is exciting. I have been waiting my whole life for this day. It takes a lot of pressure off me."