Miami Southridge High School Class of 2020 WR Marcus Fleming told CaneSport that he thought about committing to Miami 11 days ago when he was offered by receivers coach Ron Dugans after an impressive showing at the Mark Richt camp. But that day he decided to "wait it out."

The wait is over.

Fleming committed to Miami Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

"I visited the campus today, talked to Coach Richt and Coach Dugans and the other coaches," Fleming said. "I went around the school and it was amazing.

"I knew I was going to Miami when I was offered. I just didn't tell anybody. I wanted to talk to my mom and my coaches. Then I told Coach Richt today I was committing.. He was happy to have me."