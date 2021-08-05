2021 ACC Football Preview: Building The Perfect ACC Quarterback

2021 looks to be the year of the quarterback heading into the season. 14 of 15 schools return a quarterback who started at least 2 games in 2020. North Carolina's Sam Howell, Miami's D'Eriq King, Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, and Boston College's Phil Jurkevic are not just some of the best quarterbacks in the conference, but in the county. With so many good quarterbacks, we asked players and coaches in the ACC which traits from which quarterback they would take if they were building the perfect ACC Quarterback. Listen to UNC's Sam Howell, Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Duke's David Cutcliffe, and others tell us whose arm strength, accuracy, running ability, pocket presence, and leadership skills they would take to form the perfect quarterback.