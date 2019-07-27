During the month of June, Class of 2021 Florida defensive back Markevious Brown spent his time hitting camps across the Southeast, stopping in and working out for several schools and netting plenty of new offers in the process. But now that he's back at school, he's shifted recruiting to the back burner in order to focus on his junior season. Rivals.com caught up with Brown at the recent IMG Media Day to talk about his process, including some of the factors that could tip the scales when he turns his eye to recruiting once again.

"I took a lot of visits right before the dead period. I went to places like Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and a few more. It was good for me because I got a chance to go around and see what the other schools have to offer. It was really a good experience for me to really see all the schools and get to meet the coaches."

Most frequent schools in contact: "Right now I'm in contact with a lot of schools so I really can't say anybody. I'm not feeling any school too much. Everybody is neutral. I'm just really enjoying everything."

Florida: "Florida offered me in practice during the spring. Florida is one of the schools I watched growing up so that was kind of an important offer for me. It's been shocking, me having so much success and getting offers from schools like Florida. To be honest, I talk to a lot of different coaches there, I can't just say one. Right now I feel like my relationship with them is strong. I really don't want to say what the relationship is like."

Miami: "I really don't want to say too much but Miami is the crib. That's all I'm going to say. My expectations for them are that Miami is going to do very good this season. I really think Miami is going to have a good chance at possibly being one of the top teams in the nation this year."

Message from coaches: "Every time I go to every school I make sure I personally ask I how I would fit in their system and how I would play at their school. So that's not something they told me it's something that I ask."

Traits of potential top schools: "The things I'm looking for, when I get there I want to work. I'm not trying to go to the biggest school. I'm not trying to go to one with the most national championships. I just want to get somewhere and play and take my game to the next level after that."

Upcoming visits: "I'm locked in right now on my team and I'm not planning on going anywhere."