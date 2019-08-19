News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 01:07:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR standout has personal tie to Miami Hurricanes program

Cxrfoa3m54uiifvap25z
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch High School Class of 2021 WR Jaden Alexis has the Miami Hurricanes among five early scholarship offers.And he has a personal link to the UM program.“Coach (Mike) Rumph,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}