Class-of-2022 defensive end Francois Nolton has spent the last month hauling in offers from major programs that span conferences and time zones. Quickly becoming one of the most coveted defensive linemen in the state of Florida, Nolton details the schools that stand out in his own words below.





ON WHICH OFFERS GRABBED HIS ATTENTION:

“The ones that stand out are Penn State, South Carolina, Miami, Alabama, LSU and Florida. Those are the ones that, like, really stood out when I got them.”





ON PENN STATE:

“I’ve been doing research on them. I actually started doing it before I got the offer. I found out they have a great defensive line coach. He used to coach in the NFL. He helped develop a lot of good players. I haven’t learned too much other than that, but I like the tradition of the school and I like Coach [James] Franklin. I want to keep learning. I want to visit.”





ON ALABAMA:

"Obviously I like how they win championships. They are, like, my second favorite school -- always have been. It’s actually a tie between them and Miami. I can tell the coaches there care about the players. You also always see how many people they put in the NFL. Everybody that I know that has gone there has become a good player. I just want to be one of those players”





ON IF MIAMI STILL LEADS HIS RECRUITMENT:

"It was Miami. It was Miami by themselves. Now I don't really have a leader. It’s really Miami, Alabama, Florida, LSU and South Carolina all together."





ON FLORIDA:

"They just want to get me on campus. Coach [Dan] Mullen wants to meet me in person. He likes my get-off and my technique. He thinks I can be a really good player in Gainesville."





ON SOUTH CAROLINA:

"I’ve just started building relationships with the coaches. I talk with Coach [Mike] Peterson. He’s a real good guy. He’s from Florida, too. He understands where I come from and what I want to do. Plus, they just got a d-lineman drafted. He was telling me I could be like him. We have things in common. Like, my family grew up knowing Frank Gore. He knows Frank Gore, too."





ON LSU:

"I need to go visit. The thing with them is that I want to see it. Coach [Ed] Orgeron really wants to get on the phone with me, but I haven't been able to chop it up with him yet. I talk to Coach [Corey] Raymond. He tells me he pushes his guys because he expects them to be great. That’s what I want from a coach. He’s gonna push me and give me tough love like my coaches do now.”





ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A SCHOOL:

"If they put guys in the NFL plays a big part, but I also want a coach that I have a relationship with. I don't want to go somewhere where I don't know the coach that well. I want to know him a lot before I sign. I want to be comfortable."





RIVALS REACTION: Miami was once in a position of power with Francios and still is to a certain extent. Buzz is that the Hurricanes will retain the inside track to land the young defensive end if things start to turn around for the Hurricanes this fall. If not, there’s no telling which direction his recruitment will go. It’s early so his list of top schools matters very little, but it’s safe to assume Francios, who is now up to 226 pounds, will have major options as he gets closer to signing a letter of intent.



