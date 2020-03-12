News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 10:20:14 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Louisiana DT Tygee Hill dishes on LSU, Alabama, FSU and Miami

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

METAIRIE, La. -- One of the top 2022 prospects in The Boot is defensive tackle Tygee Hill.The talented defensive tackle recently went public with an offer from LSU. Hill is coming off visits to USC...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}