2022 Louisiana DT Tygee Hill dishes on LSU, Alabama, FSU and Miami
METAIRIE, La. -- One of the top 2022 prospects in The Boot is defensive tackle Tygee Hill.The talented defensive tackle recently went public with an offer from LSU. Hill is coming off visits to USC...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news