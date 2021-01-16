Rivals100 receiver Shaleak Knotts has been a heavily recruited prospect for a long time and he could be close to narrowing down his list. The Monroe, N.C. standout would like to quickly move his recruitment forward and there are a handful of teams in play.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I’ve been talking to Louisville a lot and a lot of other out of state schools,” Knotts said. “Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and North Carolina too. I'm going to drop my top ten soon. I'm going to surprise a lot of people. My main goal is to commit deep into my junior year. I just need to find the right home.” Louisville- “Coach Brewer is a good coach and he is actually down here a lot,” he said. “He knows a lot about the area and we have a good connection. He told me about a lot of the receivers he's coached in the past. He's easy to connect with and he knows a lot about where I'm from.”

Miami- “I just recently learned that they're a private school,” said Knotts. “I haven't been there before. I talk to a lot of those coaches. I talk to coach Likens a lot. They told me about the style of their play and how they like to throw the ball. That's what I like to hear.”

Oklahoma- “That's my dream school,” he said. “I’ve liked them for a long time because my mom used to watch them. I talk to coach Simmons and we're just building a bond. Hopefully I'll learn more about them soon.”

Ohio State- “They've been on me since I was in 9th grade,” Knotts said. “They've always had great receivers and I was pulling for them the other night. I haven't been up there yet. Coach Hartline and I are cool. We have that type of bond where we could talk about anything. The coaches there compared me to Davante Adams. I like what they've said about how they work and how everything is set up.”

North Carolina- “We're pretty close,” he said. “We mostly talk about school and how they want to get me up there. I'm pretty close with (UNC signees) Drake (Maye) and Gavin (Blackwell) is my cousin. They're putting on right now and when they get there they'll be ready to work. I hope Gavin can go in there and start now that Dazz Newsome left. I've worked out with Sam (Howell) a couple time when he comes back.”

RIVALS' REACTION...