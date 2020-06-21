 CaneSport - 2022 WR: Chance UM makes cut "pretty high"
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-21 03:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 WR: Chance UM makes cut "pretty high"

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Rockledge (Fla.) High School Class of 2022 WR Rian Black says the Canes are “of course” high up in his picture.Black added a Cane offer last May.“I’ve talked with Miami coaches before, and Manny Di...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}