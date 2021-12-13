2023 four-star Georgia CB Avieon Terrell quietly nearing 30-offer mark
The hips, the speed, the coverage, it is all there for four-star 2023 cornerback Avieon Terrell. The show for the Atlanta area product has been on the field not on social media where behind the sce...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news