2023 Louisiana WR Shelton Sampson talks recruiting
NEW ORLEANS -- Shelton Sampson is undoubtedly on the short list of candidates to be named the top wide receiver in The Boot for 2023 and one of the best nationwide.As a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 186...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news