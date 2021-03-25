CaneSport - 2023 playmaker Nathaniel Joseph has big offers early

Rhode Island got it started in middle schools. Then in 9th grade, schools like LSU and Miami offered. Already in 2021, he has added offers from schools like Oregon , Texas and UCF .

All that follow recruiting knows there is speed, athletes and playmakers in south Florida. One that checks each of those boxes in the 2023 class is Nathaniel Joseph Miami Edison. He is an ideal slot receiver with great quickness, ball skills and how elusive he is in space. His recruitment is going strong early with over 20 offers.

HAPPENING EARLY: "It is a blessing to have each offer I have," said Joseph. "I have put in the work, I am young, and I am very thankful these schools are taking a chance on me. I am not surprised because of the work I have put in, so I am just going to keep working, and make sure I take advantage of this."

DREAM SCHOOL: "I got the offer from Miami early, and that was big, because Miami is my dream school. I grew up watching Miami, all my family is big Miami fans, so getting that offer was like a dream come true. I have been there a lot, I have a good feel for what they do there, and I like the family feeling, how they treat me, and the coaches are great.

OUT-OF-STATE SCHOOLS: "LSU and Notre Dame are two schools I like a lot. Notre Dame is a big offer because of life after football. Everyone I talk to about this offer tells me about the future, how Notre Dame can set me up academically, and it is a big one I am proud of. I like the coaches too, how I am able to get in touch with them, and I want to visit.

"LSU really caught my eye when they won the National Championship in the 2019 season. They had a crazy offense, they had so many top receivers, and they produce playmakers. It is a school I want to get down."

ANOTHER TIGERS: "Clemson recruits different, and they have not offered me yet, but I talk to them as much as I do any school. I like what they do, it is a big-time program, and I feel I am a lot like Amari Rogers. I think I could fit into the offense. I feel the love from their coaches already, and they have not even offered. I think it will come."

GETTING ON THE FIELD: "It is all about playing time and fit for me. My goal is the make it to the NFL, so I want to find a school I can play at, see the field early at, and make sure I fit right in the offense. I am nowhere close to committing, so it will be some time, but those are the most important things for me."