2026 four-star DE McHale Blade details Miami visit
McHale Blade is one of the most sought-after defensive line recruits in the country for the 2026 cycle. The Chicago (Ill.) Simeon standout took a trip down to Miami to check out what the Hurricanes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news