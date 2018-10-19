266-pound DL commit also playing TE, tailback this season
Brooklyn (NY) Poly Prep DL Jason Blissett is a Hurricane commitment, and while there’s some speculation he’ll take official visits to Syracuse, Wake Forest and Rutgers he says “I’m not sure if I’ll...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news