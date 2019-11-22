2nd half 21-2 run by Gators doom Canes at Charleston Classic, 78-58
The Hurricanes played close with the Florida Gators in Round 2 of the Charleston Classic on Friday.
For the first 25 minutes.
After that?
A tie game became a 20-point UF lead with four minutes to play and grew to as many as 23 points.
In a 10:02 span late in the game Miami had just two points on a Chris Lykes layup. UF had a 21-2 run in that span as UM just couldn't do anything right.
Final score: Gators 78, Canes 58.
"Florida is a very well-balanced team, both offensively and defensively. We were really having a hard time stopping them," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. "So, we needed to keep scoring and keep pace, which we did [early] in the second half - actually tied the game up after trailing by 12 - but they were able to pull away because we stopped making shots."
Miami had two players in double figures - Chris Lykes (16 points on seven of 12 shooting, but he turned the ball over six times) and Kam McGusty (10 points on three-of-12 shooting).
UM had no answer for Kerry Blackshear, who had 20 points (three of four threes) and 11 rebounds.
Miami was outrebounded (37-28), a recurring theme this season, and UM had 14 turnovers and forced 12.
The first half of the game was defined by a series of runs. First it was UM with a 7-0 run for a 14-8 lead, which was followed by a 17-0 Gator run. Then an 8-0 Cane run made it 28-24 Gators, and at halftime the Canes were facing a five-point deficit.
The game remained close in the second half, with UM tying the score at 45 but never taking the lead. And UF ran away with it down the stretch.
"We stopped taking good shots and we started forcing some things offensively, and when you do that not only do you not score, but you give your opponent a chance to score before you get your defense back," Laranaga said. "Florida took advantage of every one of our mistakes and every turnover ended up leading to an easy basket."
Miami now will face the loser of a game between No. 18/21 Xavier and UConn in the tourney's third place game on Sunday afternoon at either 1, 3 or 3:30 p.m. (televised on ESPN2 or ESPNEWS).
POSTGAME NOTES
- The Hurricanes are now 24-47 all-time against Florida, including 0-3 at neutral sites and 2-2 in Larrañaga's tenure.
- Larrañaga, who entered the game with the ninth-most victories of any active Division I coach, is now 649-433 in 36 years as a head coach, including 179-99 in nine seasons at Miami.
- Miami fell to 8-1 all-time in Charleston Classic play, including 7-1 in the tournament's bracketed games.
- For the sixth time in as many games this season, Miami used a starting lineup of Lykes, McGusty, redshirt junior center Rodney Miller, Jr., senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic and redshirt junior forward Sam Waardenburg.
- From the second half of Miami's game against Quinnipiac through the first half of its matchup with Florida, an 80-minute stretch also featuring Thursday's victory over Missouri State, the Hurricanes shot 53.2 percent (25-of-47) from 3-point range.
- Just six games into his third season, Lykes surpassed both 900 points and 300 made field goals as a Hurricane, as well as recorded his 49th double-digit scoring total.
- Waardenburg moved past 200 rebounds and reached 1,250 minutes played as a collegian.
- Vasiljevic eclipsed 2,250 minutes played in a Miami uniform.
- Miller surpassed 250 minutes played in his career.
- McGusty, who reached 50 assists as a collegian, totaled his 33rd double-figure point total.
- Blackshear is just the second player to tally 20-plus points against Miami this season, joining Louisville's Jordan Nwora, who had 23.
- In both of Miami's defeats this year (Florida and Louisville), its opponent has shot over 50.0 percent from the floor in both halves, while that has not happened in any of its four wins.