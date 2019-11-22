The Hurricanes played close with the Florida Gators in Round 2 of the Charleston Classic on Friday.

For the first 25 minutes.

After that?

A tie game became a 20-point UF lead with four minutes to play and grew to as many as 23 points.

In a 10:02 span late in the game Miami had just two points on a Chris Lykes layup. UF had a 21-2 run in that span as UM just couldn't do anything right.

Final score: Gators 78, Canes 58.

"Florida is a very well-balanced team, both offensively and defensively. We were really having a hard time stopping them," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. "So, we needed to keep scoring and keep pace, which we did [early] in the second half - actually tied the game up after trailing by 12 - but they were able to pull away because we stopped making shots."

Miami had two players in double figures - Chris Lykes (16 points on seven of 12 shooting, but he turned the ball over six times) and Kam McGusty (10 points on three-of-12 shooting).

UM had no answer for Kerry Blackshear, who had 20 points (three of four threes) and 11 rebounds.