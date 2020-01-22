2nd Power 5 offer comes from UM, and DB will visit Miami for Jr. Day Sunday
Winter Park (Fla.) High School Class of 2021 DB Daniels Edwards added a Miami scholarship offer today.It came when UM coach Stephen Field and David Cooney stopped by his high school.Edwards has sev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news