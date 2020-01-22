News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 14:19:14 -0600') }} football Edit

2nd Power 5 offer comes from UM, and DB will visit Miami for Jr. Day Sunday

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Winter Park (Fla.) High School Class of 2021 DB Daniels Edwards added a Miami scholarship offer today.It came when UM coach Stephen Field and David Cooney stopped by his high school.Edwards has sev...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}