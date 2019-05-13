News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Calif. teammates get offers after Patke, Field evaluations

Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Hurricane coaches Stephen Field and Jonathan Patke were on hand evaluating Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School last week, and before leaving the campus the coaches handed out three offer...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}