A trio of Miami Hurricanes were named to the 2019 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan and senior linebackers Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman were selected to the 27-member team. Miami placed more student-athletes on the team than all but two other schools in the conference.

Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

Jordan delivered a standout freshman campaign in 2018, making 11 starts and earning second-team All-ACC honors. Jordan caught 32 passes – second-most on the Hurricanes – for 287 yards. He had four touchdown receptions, which were also second-most on the team, and had a long reception of 41 yards. The Las Vegas native saw action in 12 of 13 games and made 11 starts in his debut season.

Pinckney delivered another impressive year in 2018, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition for the second straight year. Pinckney, who made 12 starts, ranked third on the team in total tackles (74) and added 11 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks. In three seasons at The U, the Jacksonville, Fla., native has totaled 203 tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss.Quarterman delivered a dominant 2018 campaign in the middle of Miami's defense, starting all 13 games for the third straight year and earning first team All-ACC recognition. Quarterman ranked second on the Hurricanes with 82 tackles and added a career-best 14 tackles for loss, including six sacks. Quarterman, also from the Jacksonville area, has totaled 249 tackles and 31 tackles for loss in three seasons.

The preseason honor was the second for Jordan, who was selected to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, the second for Pinckney, a Dick Butkus Award candidate, and the fourth for Quarterman, who has been selected to watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Butkus Award.

2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

Special Teams

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)

ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24

3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15

4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6

5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1