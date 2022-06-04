3 Yoyo HRs help Canes erase 3-run deficit, beat Canisius in regional Game 1

Most of the current University of Miami baseball players were in junior high or high school the last time the Hurricanes were hosts for an NCAA Regional tournament. That was in 2016.

That unprecedented gap since the program's first NCAA post-season appearance in 1971 came to an end Saturday when the Canes finally played the first game in the tropical storm-marred Coral Gables Regional.

The top-seeded Hurricanes originally were scheduled to face fourth seed Canisius on Friday at noon. As Tropical Storm Alex began forming in the Gulf of Mexico, NCAA officials moved the game up to 10 a.m. Alex said, in effect, no way Friday.

The game and the one scheduled to follow between second seed Arizona and third seed Mississippi were postponed until Saturday beginning at noon. Continued rains forced the starting time to 5 p.m. but right after Miami and Canisius finished infield practice during a cameo appearance by the sun, at 4:30, another downpour arrived and the infield tarp came out.

Rain stopped at 4:49, the tarp came off, the sun came back and the game start was set for 5:30.

It did and then came a deluge of runs by Canisius Golden Griffins, who had a 29-23 record and were seeking their first NCAA tournament victory in the first meeting ever with Miami.

Gino DiMare chose freshman righthander Karson Ligon, who had a 6-6 record and 4.50 ERA, and the first three batters pounded out a single, a single and a double. He lasted only an inning and a third, giving up six hits and four runs.

Then came Hurricane Morales, a.k.a. third baseman Yolando "Yoyo" Morales.

He hammered three home runs to lift Miami to an 11-6 victory at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on what turned out to be a balmy and dry evening. Morales became the fourth Hurricane to hit three homers in a post-season game.

The Hurricanes, now 40-18, will play Sunday at 3:06 p..m. against the winner of Saturday night's late game between Arizona and Mississippi. Carson Palmquist will start, though DiMare didn't officially announce that.

Canisius will play at 11:06 a.m. Sunday against the Arizona-Mississippi loser. Then at 7:06 the winner of the first Sunday game plays the loser of the Miami game.

"They gave us all we could handle, they jumped out on us early," DiMare said in the post-game press conference. "I was happy to see our guys come back, obviously. We got some big hits, and obviously Yoyo had an amazing game. And we got some insurance runs late in the game, which I thought was huge."

Asked if he had a feeling this would be a big night for him, Morales said, "I just try to do what I can to help our team win. .. We're just trying to win every game, especially tonight being the biggest game of the year."

Morales blasted a solo home run over the wall in right center in the bottom of the first. It was his team-leading 15th homer of the season.

Then in the fourth inning first baseman C.J. Kayfus singled and Morales homered again, this time over the 400 foot sign in center field. In practically an instant replay two batters later, center fielder Jacob Burke slammed another one over the 400 foot sign to tie the game at 4-4.

After Kayfus opened the seventh with an infield single, Morales altered the script by crashing a homer high over the left field wall. He swung, took one step and paused to admire the shot, trotted around the bases and flashed the "U" sign as he crossed the plate to give the Canes a 6-4 lead.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded, second baseman Dorian Gonzalez drove in two runs with a single to center.

Canisius made it 8-5 in the eighth when Mike DeStefano singled with the bases loaded and one out. Star closer Matt Walters, whom the Canes were hoping to save for later in the Regional, came in and retired the next two batters.

Miami added three more runs in the eighth and Canisius scored once off Walters in the ninth on a single by Carlin Dick.

Two defensive plays by the Hurricanes in the third inning were crucial. Shortstop Dominic Patelli made a spectacular diving catch behind second base of a line drive by Carlin Dick for the first out. Then after Canisius loaded the bases against Ronaldo Gallo with two outs. Gallo whirled and picked the runner off second to end the inning.

"First, it wasn't my night, I was struggling out there," Gallo said. "I had to find a way to get out of the inning without them scoring a run. Dominic got to the bag and put the tag on him. That was one of the big moments of the game."

DiMare said the call for the pickoff came from the dugout from pitching coach J.D. Arteaga. "We practiced that this week and we practice it every week," DiMare added. "It's huge. Ronny is struggling and it's the right time to put it in."

Fortunately all four teams were able to take dry batting practice Friday and early Saturday at the Jimmy and Kim Klotz Development Center at The Light.

DiMare said he talked to the team throughout the week about the likelihood of the storm affecting the Regional.

"I just told them to embrace it and enjoy it," he said. "Don't get upset, don't get down, don't get miserable."

This is the 48th time the Hurricanes have played in the NCAA tournament and the 28th time they have been Regional hosts. They boast a 129-50 record in Regionals, including 88-17 at home.

The Canes have advanced to the College World Series 25 times, winning the national title in 1982 and 1985 under Ron Fraser and in 1999 and 2001 under Jim Morris. They finished second in 1974 and 1996.

But trips to Omaha have been rare since 2008. From 1994 to 2008 they reached the CWS 11 times in 14 years. In the subsequent 13 years they have appeared there just twice, in 2015 and 2016, and they were not in contention for the final round either year, going 1-2 and 0-2.

They didn't earn a bid to the tournament in 2017 and 2018, but they have every season since Gino DiMare became head coach in 2019 except when the post-season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were ranked fifth nationally at the time.

In their most recent Regional appearances? In 2019 at Starkville, Miss., they lost to Central Michigan, defeated Southern and Central Michigan and lost to host Mississippi State. Last year at the Gainesville Regional they defeated South Alabama, lost to South Florida and were eliminated by South Florida.