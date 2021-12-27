4-star adds UM offer, will visit in spring
Lee's Summit (Mo.) North High School Class of 2023 OT Cayden Green picked up a Cane offer last week.“I’d been in contact with coach Mirabal quite a bit when he was at Oregon,” Green said. “He told ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news