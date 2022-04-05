4-star Benton has "great" Cane visit Tues.: "The U is back"
Covington (Ga.) Newton High School 4-star DT Justin Benton visited Miami on Tuesday, touring campus, watching practice, meeting with coaches and doing a photo shoot.“I talked to everyone on the sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news