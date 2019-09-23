4-star Calif. QB flying in with family for visit after Canes' bye weekend
Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School Class of 2021 QB Jake Garcia has the Miami Hurricanes in his top 10, and he’s a major priority for coaches in the class.The 4-star has already taken a pair...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news