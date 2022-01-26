4-star Calif. QB visited over weekend, has UM among favorites
Downey (Calif.) Warren High School QB Nico Iamaleava was among the high profile recruits that was in town for the Battle Miami tournament over the weekend.And he spent time on UM’s campus Saturday ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news