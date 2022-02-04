4-star Calif. WR “so excited” to add Cane offer
Pittsburg (Calif.) High School WR Rashid Williams landed a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer the end of last month.It was his 16th offer, with others on the list including Mississippi State, Arkan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news