4-star calls Mirabal to set up Oregon visit, winds up with UM trip instead
Call it a case of mistaken identity.Sort of.When New Palestine (Ind.) High School Class of 2023 OT Luke Burgess called Alex Mirabal last week, he was looking to set up an Oregon visit for March.Ins...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news