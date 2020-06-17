 CaneSport - 4-star: Canes "are definitely up there"
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 03:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star: Canes "are definitely up there"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Miami Central High School Class of 2022 LB Wesley Bissainthe says the Miami Hurricanes “are definitely a school I’ll be looking at, are definitely up there.”He currently lists 21 offers, including ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}