4-star DE adds UM offer during Zoom call with 3 Cane coaches
Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway High School Class of 2022 Mykel Williams picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer on Monday.He now lists over 20 offers, with a list that includes the likes of Oklahom...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news