4-star DE lands Cane offer: Jess Simpson "liked what he saw"
Johns Creek (Ga.) High School Class of 2024 4-star DE T.A. Cunningham landed a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer late last week.It was his 34th offer.So will he be considering the Canes?“Oh, yeah,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news