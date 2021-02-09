4-star DE talks with Simpson, Patke, lands offer
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy DE Jihaad Campbell added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Feb. 2.He lists over 30 scholarships.“Coach (Jonathan) Patke had been talking to me before (the offer), then...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news