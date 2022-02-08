4-star Fleming excited to see what Cane team looks like in 2022
Plantation (FL) American Heritage 2023 WR Santana Fleming is a high priority target for the Miami Hurricanes in this coming class.And it’s not just UM pushing hard here.“I’m talking to at last 15-p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news