4-star forward has Canes in final 4, has Chris Lykes connection
Potomac (Md.) St. Andrews School forward Benny Williams recently announced a top four of Miami, Maryland, Syracuse and Georgetown.He says what those four had in common were “great coaching staffs, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news