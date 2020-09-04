4-star Ga. QB hearing from Lashlee, "most definitely" will visit
Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy High School Class of 2022 MJ Morris is a quarterback the Canes are targeting to land in the next class … along with 30 other programs around the nation that have offered....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news