4-star Ga. TE adds Cane offer: “That was childhood dream school”
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County Class of 2024 TE Landen Thomas was reoffered by the Miami Hurricanes late last month.He now lists 32 early offers.“I’d gotten the first Miami offer in November from c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news