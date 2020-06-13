News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-13 03:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star Gator DT commit says Canes remain hot on his trail

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Ft. Myers (Fla.) Dunbar High School DT Christopher Thomas, Jr. is a Florida commitment.But the Canes haven’t shied away from recruiting him hard.“I’m talking with coach (Todd) Stroud and coach (Jon...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}