News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 02:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

4-star getting Miami Hurricanes recruiting interest, will commit if offered

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

With Daran Branch decommitting on Sunday, the Hurricanes remain on the hunt for a couple of more DB’s in this class.And a new name whose garnered interest the last couple of weeks is Sebastian Rive...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}