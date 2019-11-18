4-star getting Miami Hurricanes recruiting interest, will commit if offered
With Daran Branch decommitting on Sunday, the Hurricanes remain on the hunt for a couple of more DB’s in this class.And a new name whose garnered interest the last couple of weeks is Sebastian Rive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news