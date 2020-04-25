4-star Hurricanes RB commit talking to 12 programs a week, visits in works
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School RB Thaddius Franklin Jr. is a Miami Hurricanes commitment, and he says “it’s been tough just being in the house all day” during the coronavirus outbre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news