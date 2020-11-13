4-star: "I like everything about Miami"
Lakeland (Fla.) High School Class of 2022 TE Keahnist Thompson says the Hurricanes are factoring high into his early picture.“Absolutely,” he says. “I just talked to coach (Stephen) Field a couple ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news