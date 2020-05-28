CaneSport - 4-star lands Miami offer from Patke: He said I'd be great fit

4-star lands Miami offer from Patke: He said I'd be great fit
Williamstown (NJ) High School Class of 2022 safety Keon Sabb picked up a Miami Hurricanes offer on Friday.It was his 25th offer, with a list that includes the likes of Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news