4-star LB had relationship with T-Will at Auburn, now has UM offer
Omaha (Neb.) Burke High School LB Devon Jackson picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Feb. 1 - it was his 16th offer.And it came from new UM LB coach Travis Williams.“T-Will also offered m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news