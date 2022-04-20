4-star LeBlanc felt "great vibe" at Miami, setting up UM official visit
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School DE Derrick LeBlanc was among the top recruits at Miami’s Spring Game over the weekend.“I had never been to a Miami spring game,” LeBlanc said. “It was a good ex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news