4-star local standout has Cane offer, grew up fan & updates status
Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School Class of 2021 DE Jabari Ishmael picked up his first scholarship offer from Miami back in May.Now?He has 14 offers including the likes of Florida, Oregon, Auburn an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news