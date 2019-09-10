News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star local standout has Cane offer, grew up fan & updates status

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School Class of 2021 DE Jabari Ishmael picked up his first scholarship offer from Miami back in May.Now?He has 14 offers including the likes of Florida, Oregon, Auburn an...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}