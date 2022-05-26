4-star Mass. standout hearing from Cristobal daily, looking to visit
Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols LB/ATH Ronan Hanafin says the Miami Hurricanes are recruiting him hard, and coach Charlie Strong evaluated him this spring.“We’ve talked for a good amo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news