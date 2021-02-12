4-star Neb. TE lands UM offer: "I know they're going in right direction"
Bellevue (Neb.) West High School TE Micah Riley-Ducker picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Feb. 8.He got it from OL coach Garin Justice.“He handles the Nebraska kids, has a connection to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news