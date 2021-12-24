4-star OL had offer at Oregon, now has one at Miami
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding High School Class of 2023 OG Madden Sanker added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer recently from UM - it was his 20th offer, joining the likes of Georgia, Aubur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news