Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 01:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star OL picks up offer, plans visit

Eho9qoegwwzrjpsuzxxm
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Mars (Pa.) High School 4-star OL Michael Carmody picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer earlier this week.He now lists over 20 offers.“My family - we’re trying to plan a visit right now, figure ou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}