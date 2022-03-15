4-star OL with connection to Gattis adds Cane offer, has UM in picture
Pfafftown (NC) Ronald Reagan OG/C Sam Pendleton picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer earlier this month.It was his 23rd offer, and also on his list are programs like Clemson, Michigan, Fl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news