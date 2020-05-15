4-star OT gets offer from Justice: "It wasn't a complete business call"
Princeton (NJ) Hun School 2022 OT Jacob Allen picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer last week.The four-star now is closing in on 20 offers, and his list includes the likes of Florida, Texa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news