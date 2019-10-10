News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star OT talks with Barry, gets offer: UM "absolutely" in consideration

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Lititz (Pa.) Warwick High School Class of 2021 OT Nolan Rucci fits just what Miami needs: Talented tackles on the roster.The 6-foot-8, 275-pounder picked up a Miami offer Oct. 2 - it was his 21st o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}