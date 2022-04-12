4-star OT visits Miami: Canes "definitely very high up there" with me
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day OT Clay Wedin was on Miami's campus for the scrimmage Saturday with his father, coach and teammate Bredell Richardson (a 2024 receiver).They arrived at 8 a.m. and sat i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news