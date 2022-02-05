4-star out-of-state LB adds Cane offer, working to set up UM visit
Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge Upper Senior High School LB Phil Picciotti landed a Miami offer late last month - it put him at an even 20 scholarships.“I’m definitely interested in Miami,” said Picciotti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news