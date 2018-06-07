Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-07 05:35:05 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star picks up Cane scholarship: "This offer was big for me"

Cyu6vhy3jrq8mdumpaox
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan High School Class of 2020 Kendall Milton picked up a Miami offer on Tuesday.“This was an offer I’ve been kind of leaning toward because it’s a big school with a winning tra...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}